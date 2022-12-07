Morgan R1 In Stover Awarded Grant For Electric School Bus

26 Missouri school districts are getting federal funds to transition from diesel to electric school buses, and one in the Lake Area is among them.

A total of 21-million dollars has been awarded to districts in the state and the Morgan County R-1 District in Stover has been awarded 395-thousand dollars to purchase an electric bus from Central States Bus Sales.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program is an outgrowth of the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, which will spend $5 billion over the next five years to begin replacing the diesel school bus fleet.

Officials say besides the environmental benefits, studies have shown that getting kids off of older diesel school buses could save 14 million school-day absences per year and would help in terms of children’s lung development